Wimbledon 2019: Britain's Andy Lapthorne reaches quad wheelchair final

  • From the section Tennis
Andy Lapthorne
Lapthorne will bid for the title on Saturday
Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC
Event: Wheelchair competitions Venue: All England Club Dates: 11-14 July
Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from Thursday, with Saturday and Sunday finals live from 11:00 on BBC Two.

Two-time Paralympic silver medallist Andy Lapthorne made history as the first Briton to reach a quad wheelchair tennis final at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old - the 2014 US Open champion - beat American David Wagner 7-5 6-4.

He will play his doubles partner Dylan Alcott in Saturday's final.

Having appeared as an exhibition event in 2018, quad wheelchair tennis is making its competitive debut at the All England Club.

Find out more

Top Stories

The best of Wimbledon 2019

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you