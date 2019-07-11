Wimbledon 2019: Britain's Andy Lapthorne reaches quad wheelchair final

From the section

Lapthorne will bid for the title on Saturday

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Event: Wheelchair competitions Venue: All England Club Dates: 11-14 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from Thursday, with Saturday and Sunday finals live from 11:00 on BBC Two.

Two-time Paralympic silver medallist Andy Lapthorne made history as the first Briton to reach a quad wheelchair tennis final at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old - the 2014 US Open champion - beat American David Wagner 7-5 6-4.

He will play his doubles partner Dylan Alcott in Saturday's final.

Having appeared as an exhibition event in 2018, quad wheelchair tennis is making its competitive debut at the All England Club.