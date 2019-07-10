Johanna Konta's sports psychologist says Brit has no issue being favourite in matches

Media playback is not supported on this device Konta reacts to a journalist's 'patronising' question after her defeat to Strycova

Johanna Konta's sports psychologist says the pressure of being the favourite in matches "does not appear to be an issue in her mind".

Lorenzo Beltrame spoke to the British number one soon after her Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by the world number 54 Barbora Strycova.

"Let's go back to the Fed Cup [ties earlier this year]," he told BBC Sport.

"Konta played constantly with players who were ranked below her and was always able to win in tight battles."

Beltrame, who has been assisting the 28-year-old for just over a year, added: "The last thing we want to do is create a rule that when she's favourite, she can't come through.

"I don't see the value in making a rule out of the statement for future matches. I think it is something we might have discussed, but it didn't appear to be an issue in her mind, and that is great."

Konta faced a similar situation at the French Open when after beating the seventh seed Sloane Stephens in the quarter-final, she lost to the world number 38 Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets in the last four.

"I don't want her to be bombarded by this type of doubts," Beltrame continued.

"Hopefully she will have another opportunity sooner or later, maybe even at the US Open, and not have to deal with these type of thoughts undermining her confidence."

The Italian, who has previously worked with Pete Sampras and Jim Courier, has been with Konta while she has enjoyed a climb back up the rankings. She had dropped to 50 after last year's Wimbledon, but is projected to rise to 15 after this year's championships.

Beltrame says Konta was "not in a great place" when they started out. The two are now in contact virtually every day and in their conversation after the quarter-final, Beltrame says they focussed on how she felt emotionally, physically and emotionally during the match.

Strycova stuns Konta to reach last four - highlights

"We underlined the positive things she has done since February or so. The end was not exactly what we were hoping for, but in the bigger picture, it has been a year full of progress.

"We discussed what happened more so than what went wrong. It was not necessarily a discussion about right or wrong."

In her post match news conference, Konta focussed on the qualities of Strycova, and insisted she had no regrets.

"I think that the press conference is not necessarily the right place to address your shortcomings and your weaknesses," Beltrame says.

"Those are public moments that can be seen by many people, and I think a smart professional athlete might not want to display the topics that she is addressing to get better.

"It's unfortunate, but I think that is part of what she has to do to protect her future.

"But I guarantee that she is working to get better every day."