Novak Djokovic reaches Wimbledon semi-finals with win over David Goffin

Novak Djokovic is chasing a 16th Grand Slam title

Defending champion Novak Djokovic snuffed out a promising start by David Goffin to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Serbian world number one went a break down in the first set to the speedy Belgian before turning it round to win 6-4 6-0 6-2.

Djokovic will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut or Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in Sunday's final.

The top seed is chasing a fifth Wimbledon crown and 16th Grand Slam.

