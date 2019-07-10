Novak Djokovic reaches Wimbledon semi-finals with win over David Goffin

By Sonia Oxley

BBC Sport at Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is chasing a 16th Grand Slam title
Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Defending champion Novak Djokovic snuffed out a promising start by David Goffin to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Serbian world number one went a break down in the first set to the speedy Belgian before turning it round to win 6-4 6-0 6-2.

Djokovic will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut or Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in Sunday's final.

The top seed is chasing a fifth Wimbledon crown and 16th Grand Slam.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

The best of Wimbledon 2019

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you