Novak Djokovic reaches Wimbledon semi-finals with win over David Goffin
-
- From the section Tennis
|Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC
|Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
|Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details
Defending champion Novak Djokovic snuffed out a promising start by David Goffin to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.
The Serbian world number one went a break down in the first set to the speedy Belgian before turning it round to win 6-4 6-0 6-2.
Djokovic will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut or Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in Sunday's final.
The top seed is chasing a fifth Wimbledon crown and 16th Grand Slam.
More to follow.