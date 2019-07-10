Andy Murray and Serena Williams' run in the Wimbledon mixed doubles ends

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Andy Murray and Serena Williams' memorable Wimbledon run is over after they lost to top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar in the mixed doubles.

Britain's Murray, 32, and American Williams, 37, have illuminated SW19 with their blockbuster partnership but came unstuck in a 6-3 4-6 6-2 defeat.

Defeat means the Scot's Wimbledon return - almost six months after serious hip surgery - is over.

Now he must decide the next step as he ultimately hopes to play singles again.

On Tuesday, Murray said playing singles at the US Open in September looks "pretty unlikely" as he continues to take his recovery cautiously.

