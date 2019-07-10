Andy Murray and Serena Williams' run in the Wimbledon mixed doubles ends
Wimbledon 2019
Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Andy Murray and Serena Williams' memorable Wimbledon run is over after they lost to top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar in the mixed doubles.
Britain's Murray, 32, and American Williams, 37, have illuminated SW19 with their blockbuster partnership but came unstuck in a 6-3 4-6 6-2 defeat.
Defeat means the Scot's Wimbledon return - almost six months after serious hip surgery - is over.
Now he must decide the next step as he ultimately hopes to play singles again.
On Tuesday, Murray said playing singles at the US Open in September looks "pretty unlikely" as he continues to take his recovery cautiously.
