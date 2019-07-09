Wimbledon 2019: Lionesses enjoy day out in Royal Box

Swapping their football boots for high heels, England's Lionesses enjoyed a day to remember at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Perhaps it is a sign of the impact their run to the World Cup semi-final has had that they were invited as guests of honour in the Royal Box on Centre Court.
They had the disappointment of watching British number one Johanna Konta exit the women's singles, but were entertained by SerAndy/Murena as they won their mixed doubles match.
Coach Phil Neville, along with his wife Julie, was joined by the likes of Jill Scott, Karen Carney and Toni Duggan. So what did they get up to? Let's take a look.