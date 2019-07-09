Johanna Konta loses to Barbora Strycova in Wimbledon quarter-finals

Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Johanna Konta failed in her bid to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals after an error-strewn display in a straight-set defeat by Czech Barbora Strycova.

The British number one started strongly, racing to a 4-1 lead, before collapsing to lose 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.

Let down by her previously dominant serve and firing long when she had the whole court at her disposal, Konta could not find a way back.

Strycova will face 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the semis.

