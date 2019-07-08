Rafael Nadal into Wimbledon 2019 quarter-finals with Joao Sousa win

Nadal did not face a break point and only dropped 13 points on his serve

Third seed Rafael Nadal continued to breeze through the Wimbledon draw with a sharp three-set victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa in the last 16.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, only tested so far by second-round opponent Nick Kyrgios, eased to a 6-2 6-2 6-2 win.

The 18-time major winner will face an unseeded American - Sam Querrey or Tennys Sandgren - in the last eight.

Long-time rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic look to join Nadal there when they both play later on Monday.

Eight-time champion Federer, 37, meets Italian 17th seed Matteo Berrettini on Centre Court after British number one Johanna Konta's match, while defending champion Djokovic, 32, faces France's Ugo Humbert last on Court One.

"It was a good solid match, the second serve didn't work as well as two days ago, but the rest was very positive," Nadal told BBC Sport.

"I am happy to be where I am, the body is holding well and I'm playing some good tennis."

More to follow.