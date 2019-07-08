Wimbledon 2019: Elina Svitolina into quarter-finals with win over Petra Martic

Elina Svitolina's previous best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the last 16 in 2017

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina moved into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Petra Martic.

The 24-year-old eighth seed had never reached the last eight at SW19 but won a tight opening set against the 21st seed from Croatia.

Martic, 28, received regular treatment in the second set for a thigh injury and Svitolina took full advantage.

Svitolina will now face the winner of Karolina Muchova and Karolina Pliskova in Tuesday's quarter-finals.