Wimbledon 2019: Elina Svitolina into quarter-finals with win over Petra Martic

Elina Svitolina
Elina Svitolina's previous best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the last 16 in 2017
Wimbledon 2019
Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina moved into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Petra Martic.

The 24-year-old eighth seed had never reached the last eight at SW19 but won a tight opening set against the 21st seed from Croatia.

Martic, 28, received regular treatment in the second set for a thigh injury and Svitolina took full advantage.

Svitolina will now face the winner of Karolina Muchova and Karolina Pliskova in Tuesday's quarter-finals.

