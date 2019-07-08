Wimbledon 2019: Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands' match suspended

Jamie Murray has won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title twice before

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will have to complete their mixed doubles second round match on Tuesday after it was suspended for bad light.

The British-American pair trailed 4-3 in the final set to Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatian Mate Pavic.

Murray and Mattek-Sands lost the first set 6-4 but took the second 6-3.

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram were also in the deciding set when their men's doubles match on court 12 was postponed.

The 12th seeds trailed 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers before winning the following two sets 6-3 6-4, with the decider poised at 5-5 when play was called to a halt.