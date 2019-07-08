Wimbledon 2019: Coco Gauff knocked out in last 16 by Simona Halep

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Coco Gauff's remarkable fairytale run at Wimbledon came to an end with a straight-set defeat by former world number one Simona Halep.

Seventh seed Halep, 27, beat the 15-year-old American qualifier 6-3 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals, where she will play China's Shuai Zhang.

Gauff had beaten Venus Williams, Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog on her way to the last 16.

"I'm really happy that I can play again," Romanian Halep told the BBC.

"This is one of my favourite tournaments to play. I'm happy I could play my best tennis.

"I'm not comparing myself with last year because I won the French Open, this year is different, I'm different, I'm trying to give my best every time I step on court."

More to follow.