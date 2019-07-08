Wimbledon 2019: Fabio Fognini apologises over bomb outburst in loss to Tennys Sandgren

Fabio Fognini is ranked number 10 in the world

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Italian Fabio Fognini apologised after being heard to say "I wish a bomb would explode on this club" during Saturday's Wimbledon defeat by Tennys Sandgren.

Fognini, 32, was already under threat of a ban from two major tournaments for using misogynistic language to a female umpire at the US Open in 2017.

He lost 4-6 6-7 (12-14) 3-6 to Sandgren in the third round and tournament chiefs says he may get "a small fine".

"If somebody feels offended, I say sorry. No problem," said Fognini.

All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis told AFP on Monday: "It was one of these heat of the moment comments. It was a very unfortunate comment and Fabio was good enough to apologise straight away.

"It wouldn't surprise me in the end if there was a small fine, but I think we will certainly keep it in context and readily accept the apology."

Fognini was fined a then record $27,500 (£21,600) at Wimbledon in 2014 for a series of offences during a first-round match.

After the US Open in 2017, he was given a suspended ban of two Grand Slam tournaments covering two years as well as a fine of more then £70,000, half of which was suspended.

The world number 10 also took a medical time-out for treatment to a bloodied hand after punching his racket to the court in frustration.

Sandgren will face fellow American Sam Querrey in the fourth round on Monday.

Wimbledon was hit by a bomb during World World II that damaged the Centre Court roof.