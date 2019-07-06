Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets

Nadal sealed victory in one hour 48 minutes

World number two Rafael Nadal dispatched Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard - a two-time champion at SW19 - won 6-2 6-3 6-2 in their first meeting at the All England Club and their first since 2015.

Nadal, 33, will play Britain's Dan Evans or Portugal's Joao Sousa in the next round.

"I'm very happy. I think I played a great match," Nadal told BBC Sport.

"I was returning well, playing aggressively with the forehand and the backhand. I think i did a lot of things well.

"Tsonga is someone you don't want to face in the third round at Wimbledon.

"Every single day is a battle here. It is not a surface I play a lot of matches on during the year."

In his first meeting with Frenchman Tsonga at a Grand Slam in 11 years, Nadal secured an early break to move 4-1 ahead and made just three unforced errors throughout the opening set.

The second set stayed with serve until Nadal broke to lead 4-2, and he almost sealed the set on a break before Tsonga fought back to force him to serve out for a 2-0 advantage.

Nadal dominated the third set, gaining a double break, and he almost broke Tsonga yet again on his third match point but the two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist was able to hold.

However, Nadal quickly served out the match to love in one hour 48 minutes, with Tsonga seemingly nursing a hand injury after a tumble earlier in the game.

Elsewhere, eighth seed Kei Nishikori beat American Steve Johnson 6-4 6-3 6-2.

Tennys Sandgren defeated Fabio Fognini 6-3 7-6 (14-12) 6-3 and will play American compatriot Sam Querrey next after he beat John Millman in straight sets.