Andy Murray & Pierre-Hugues Herbert out of men's doubles at Wimbledon 2019

Andy Murray saw one of his bids for Wimbledon silverware prove fruitless as the Briton and France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost in the men's doubles.

Murray and Herbert were beaten 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2 6-3 by Croatian sixth seeds Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor.

All is not lost for the Scot, however, as he has another chance alongside American great Serena Williams in the mixed doubles.

The illustrious pair face Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi later on Saturday.

Murray and Williams, two of the sport's most recognisable players, will meet their German-Chilean opponents on a court to be decided after 17:30 BST.

Regardless of what happens in that match, Murray's overriding emotion of returning to Wimbledon - six months after he had a hip resurfacing operation - will be happiness at being competitive.

The 32-year-old Scot made a winning return when he and Herbert earned a comeback win over Romania's Maruis Copil and France's Ugo Humbert, recovering from a slow start to enthral a boisterous Court One on Thursday by winning in four sets.

But this time the mood on a packed court two, one of the smaller show courts at the All England Club, faltered as Murray and Herbert's second-round match swung in the opposite direction.

The partnership failed to ignite in the same way that Murray's triumphant pairing with Spain's Feliciano Lopez did at Queens, with an almost innate understanding between doubles specialists Mektic and Skugor proving too much.

