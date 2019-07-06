Wimbledon 2019: Harriet Dart beaten in straight sets by Ashleigh Barty in third round

Barty sealed victory in just 53 minutes

Britain's Harriet Dart was knocked out of Wimbledon in the third round as she fell to a rapid straight-set defeat by world number one Ashleigh Barty.

French Open champion Barty won 6-1 6-1 and the Australian will play American Alison Riske in the fourth round.

But Dart, 22, exits with her head held high after a tournament that marked her first back-to-back wins at tour level.

"Harriet is going to have a fantastic career. I know she will play out on Centre Court again soon," said Barty.

Speaking to the BBC, she added: "I felt like I served really well when I needed to. I just tried to do as best as I could to get a quick start and then got the ball rolling from there.

"I was able to overpower her a touch but there were a lot of games that could have gone either way."

Barty is the first Australian to reach the women's singles fourth round at Wimbledon since 2010.

The two remaining Britons in the singles chase last-16 spots later on Saturday, with Johanna Konta facing 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Dan Evans taking on Joao Sousa.

Dart showed she had learned from a previous match against a high-profile opponent - when she was beaten 6-0 6-0 by Maria Sharapova in the Australian Open first round in January on the Rod Laver Arena show court.

She had displayed a great fighting spirit to come through her previous two rounds in three sets but on Centre Court, watched by a royal box bursting with some of the biggest names in sport such as four-time Olympic champion distance runner Mo Farah, former England cricket captain Alastair Cook and England football manager Gareth Southgate, she came unstuck at the hands of 23-year-old Barty.

Barty - who has been beaten by only one player outside the world's top 10 this year - dropped just three points on serve in the first set, moving a double break up before the world number 182 was finally able to hold.

Dart went a double break down at the start of the second set before showing signs of her form of previous rounds, reaching four break points before allowing Barty to hold.

But she was broken once again as Barty sealed victory in 53 minutes.