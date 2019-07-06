Wimbledon 2019: Petra Kvitova beats Magda Linette to reach fourth round

Petra Kvitova
Petra Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014
Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova easily moved into the fourth round at Wimbledon to set up a potential meeting with British number one Johanna Konta.

The Czech sixth seed, 29, saw off Poland's Magda Linette 6-3 6-2 in 69 minutes on court two.

She will face the winner of Konta and American ninth seed Sloane Stephens, who play later on Saturday.

Spanish 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro also progressed, beating American Lauren Davis 6-3 6-3.

