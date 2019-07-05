Wimbledon 2019: Johanna Konta, Dan Evans & Harriet Dart lead British hopes on day six

Harriet Dart (left), Johanna Konta and Dan Evans will be backed by the home fans on Centre Court and Court One

Johanna Konta, Dan Evans and Harriet Dart have the responsibility of keeping British hopes alive in the Wimbledon singles when they play on day six.

British number one Konta, 28, faces American ninth seed Sloane Stephens in a rematch of their French Open quarter-final, which Konta impressively won.

Evans, 29, continues his SW19 renaissance against Portugal's Joao Sousa straight after on Court One.

Dart, 22, opens on Centre Court against Australian top seed Ashleigh Barty.

Dart will be followed by two of the all-time greats in the men's singles, Spain's Rafael Nadal meeting two-time quarter-finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, before Swiss eight-time champion Roger Federer takes on another Frenchman, Lucas Pouille.

Another legend, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, precedes Konta and Evans - the American opens up Court One against Germany's Julia Gorges.

Williams is also scheduled to play in the mixed doubles alongside Britain's Andy Murray after their match against German Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi of Chile was cancelled on Friday evening because of late-running singles matches.

The 32-year-old Scot will play his second-round men's doubles match, alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert, sometime after 13:00 BST on court two.

They meet Croatian sixth seeds Nikola Mektic and Franko Skuger following the conclusion of Czech two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's singles match against Magda Linette of Poland.

Konta plays down significance of Stephens wins

Konta is chasing a hat-trick of victories over 2017 US Open champion Stephens this summer, having beaten her twice on the clay at the Rome Masters and at Roland Garros.

That performance in the quarter-finals in Paris was particularly impressive, with many onlookers suggesting it was one of the finest performances of her career and American great Chris Evert saying it had left her "speechless".

Yet Konta, who reached the 2017 Wimbledon semi-finals, played down any suggestion she is the favourite when they meet on the grass.

"I don't see it like that," said Konta, who also beat Stephens on the Brisbane hard court in January.

"From having played her recently, I've got a fresh take on what her ball is like, what it's like to be on court against her.

"In terms of the challenges that come in the match, they will be different than they were in Paris, Rome or Brisbane. One, we're playing on a different surface. Two, we're constantly adapting, trying to find different ways to challenge each other.

"It's going to be a tough match. There's no guarantees for it to go my way and no guarantees for it to go her way. I'm just looking forward to playing that game."

Plenty more to come - Evans

Evans has enjoyed a successful grass-court season in the run-up to Wimbledon, winning titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, and has played with confidence in his run to the last 32.

Now the world number 61 faces Portugal's Joao Sousa, ranked eight places lower, as he bids to reach the last 16 for the first time at SW19.

Evans was tearful after beating Georgian 18th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, emotion getting the better of him after his best run at a Slam since returning in April 2018 from a one-year ban for a positive cocaine test.

"It was a goal to be in the main draw here. I did that. Obviously I missed out the last few years," he said.

"There's plenty more tennis to be played in this tournament, so I won't be resting on that win."

My tennis is right up there - Dart

Dart had never won a match at Wimbledon until this year, but now finds herself under the spotlight of playing on Centre Court in front of 15,000 people at the All England Club.

The British number four, who is ranked 182nd in the world, will want to fare better against French Open champion Barty than she did on her last appearance in a major arena - a 6-0 6-0 drubbing by five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open in January.

"I'm just learning from all these experiences I'm having this year. Everything is still pretty new for me," Dart said.

"This is my second Wimbledon. I'm still finding my feet. I'm definitely proving that my tennis is right up there with the level.

"I'm just doing the best that I can. I'm just really excited to play my next match."