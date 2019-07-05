Wimbledon 2019: Nick Kyrgios out of mixed doubles competition

Nick Kyrgios (left with partner Desirae Krawczyk) produced a number of trick shots and entertained the crowd

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Nick Kyrgios' hopes of a Wimbledon 2019 title ended as he and partner Desirae Krawczyk were beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 by Jennifer Brady and Marcus Daniell in the mixed doubles.

The Australian, who entertained in the defeat by Rafael Nadal, once again produced a number of trick-shots to the delight of the packed inside court 18.

However, after winning the first set on a tie-break their opponents fought back to take the next two and the match.

"It hurts to not win," said Kyrgios.

"I just genuinely wanted to play. You know, just have a lot of fun. I take these losses harder, though, actually, than I do in singles matches."

When the world number 43 was asked whether he would stay at Wimbledon for the remainder of the competition, he said: "I'll probably hang around the next couple of days. I have a couple of friends still playing.

"I'm not sure what I'll do from here. I've got to organise what my plan is going to be.

"As I said, just have to be all the right things, be professional, recover the next couple days and get some good rest."