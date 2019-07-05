Andy Murray & Serena Williams match in Wimbledon mixed doubles postponed

Williams and Murray practised together for the first time earlier on Friday

Andy Murray and Serena Williams's highly anticipated match in the Wimbledon mixed doubles will not take place on Friday as originally thought.

The match was cancelled after 15-year-old American Coco Gauff fought back to take her singles match against Polona Hercog to a third set on Centre Court.

Britain's Murray and American Williams were due to play Germany's Andreas Mies and Chile's Alexa Guarachi.

The match looks set to be played on Saturday instead.

Both players will face the prospect of two matches in one day, with Murray playing in the men's doubles and Williams in singles action.

Murray will play his second-round match alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert not before 13:00 BST on court two.

Williams, going for an eighth singles title, opens on Court One at 13:00 BST against Germany's Julia Gorges.

