Wimbledon 2019: Fourth seed Kevin Anderson beaten in straight sets by Guido Pella

Guido Pella
Pella beat Anderson in two hours and 34 minutes
Last year's runner-up Kevin Anderson was knocked out of Wimbledon in the third round with a straight-set defeat by Guido Pella.

Argentine Pella, 29, beat the 33-year-old South African fourth seed 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The world number 26 will play Canada's Milos Raonic in the fourth round.

"I don't know how to describe this moment; this match was unbelievable for me," Pella told the BBC.

"I think I played unbelievably over three sets. He started to play much better but in the end I was focused for the entire match and it was amazing."

Elsewhere, 10th seed Karen Khachanov, of Russia, was beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Agut will face Frenchman Benoit Paire next.

