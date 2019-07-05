Wimbledon 2019: Caroline Wozniacki beaten by Shuai Zhang in third round

Caroline Wozniacki (right) complains to the umpire about a line call that irked her

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki is out of Wimbledon at the third-round stage following a 6-4 6-2 defeat by China's Shuai Zhang.

The Danish 14th seed was 4-0 up before Zhang, who had not got past the first round previously, fought back brilliantly to take the first set.

Wozniacki seemed to let some line calls affect her as the world number 50 triumphed in 80 minutes.

Zhang will now play Viktorija Golubic or Dayana Yastremska.