Wimbledon 2019: Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski out in men's doubles first round

Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray
Tenth seeds Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray led 2-1 on sets heading into Friday's play
British pair Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski have been knocked out in the Wimbledon men's doubles first round by Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek.

Murray and Skupski, seeded 10th, led 2-1 on sets when Thursday's play ended.

But the unseeded Croatian-Slovakian pairing hit form when the match resumed on Friday to win 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-1 6-4 in three hours 17 minutes.

The result ended British hopes of Murray brothers Jamie and Andy meeting in the third round.

Andy Murray, who progressed alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Thursday, returns in the mixed doubles later on Friday with Serena Williams.

