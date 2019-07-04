Wimbledon 2019: Cameron Norrie loses to Kei Nishikori on Centre Court

  • From the section Tennis
Cameron Norrie
Cameron Norrie lost 6-4 6-4 6-0 to Kei Nishikori
Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Cameron Norrie denied he was "fazed by the occasion" after losing in straight sets to eighth seed Kei Nishikori in his Centre Court debut at Wimbledon.

The world number 55 - whose father David is Scottish - was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-0 by the former US Open runner-up.

Norrie's first-round win over Denis Istomin was his first at Wimbledon and his fourth Grand Slam success all told.

"I just wanted to focus on my tennis starting off, and I think I got off to a great start," he said.

"I don't think I was really too fazed by the occasion, but a phenomenal experience today. I was just really happy with the way I handled myself.

"I think it was a great experience for me, and I think I have progressed a lot with my tennis and with my game. So I'm really excited for next year."

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

The best of Wimbledon 2019

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you