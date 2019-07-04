Wimbledon 2019: Cameron Norrie loses to Kei Nishikori on Centre Court

Cameron Norrie lost 6-4 6-4 6-0 to Kei Nishikori

Cameron Norrie denied he was "fazed by the occasion" after losing in straight sets to eighth seed Kei Nishikori in his Centre Court debut at Wimbledon.

The world number 55 - whose father David is Scottish - was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-0 by the former US Open runner-up.

Norrie's first-round win over Denis Istomin was his first at Wimbledon and his fourth Grand Slam success all told.

"I just wanted to focus on my tennis starting off, and I think I got off to a great start," he said.

"I don't think I was really too fazed by the occasion, but a phenomenal experience today. I was just really happy with the way I handled myself.

"I think it was a great experience for me, and I think I have progressed a lot with my tennis and with my game. So I'm really excited for next year."