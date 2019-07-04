Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios in entertaining clash

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Rafael Nadal allowed the tennis to do the talking against an irate Nick Kyrgios to progress to the third round at Wimbledon.

Australian Kyrgios spent much of the match audibly questioning Nadal's speed of play as the world number two prevailed 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3).

His constant arguing saw him handed an official warning by the chair umpire, who he later called a "disgrace".

Nadal will play Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the next round.

"He was a tough opponent," Nadal told BBC TV. "When he wants to compete, he's one of the toughest opponents you can face.

"It was an important victory for me, sometimes it's tough to see a couple of things on court. It's amazing how good he is able to play, so if he is able to forget all these things, he's potentially a Grand Slam winner."

