Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer beats Jay Clarke to make third round

Eight-time champion Roger Federer beat British wildcard Jay Clarke in straight sets to reach Wimbledon's third round.

The second seed, 37, was tested in the second set but otherwise dominated the 20-year-old, ranked 169th, to win 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

The Swiss has lost to a British player at Wimbledon on just one occasion - when Tim Henman defeated him in the quarter-finals in 2001.

Meanwhile, ninth seed John Isner and 13th seed Marin Cilic both went out.

American Isner, a semi-finalist last year, was beaten 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 4-6 6-1 6-4 by Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin.

Croatia's Cilic, the 2017 runner-up, lost 6-4 6-4 6-4 to Joao Sousa as the Portuguese set up a meeting with Britain's Dan Evans in the third round.

The tank is full - Federer

Federer cruised through the opening set in 29 minutes as Clarke struggled to get to grips with the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

But the British number four looked much more assured in the second and was cheered on by the Court One crowd as he took the set to a tie-break.

Clarke edged ahead, only for Federer to respond by winning five points in a row to eventually clinch it 7-3 for a two-set lead.

The Swiss then accelerated away again in the third to progress in one hour and 36 minutes as Clarke sliced a backhand into the tramlines on match point.

"I thought the crowd were great, they were really hoping for Jay to get into the match and he did that in the second set," said Federer.

"I struggled to take care of business a bit from the baseline. Thankfully I played a pretty good breaker, I had some help from him as he gave me a couple of unforced errors.

"I really enjoyed myself. The tank is full - I came here with a lot of confidence - the first few matches haven't been very taxing physically.

"You try to win your matches regardless of the score, if you win them in straight sets that's better."