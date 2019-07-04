Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty and Sloane Stephens ease in round three

Ashleigh Barty became world number one in June

World number one Ashleigh Barty cruised into the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday with a 6-1 6-3 win over Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

The 23-year-old Australian, who won the French Open last month, was on court for just 55 minutes.

Barty could next face British number three Harriet Dart, who is currently in action against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

American ninth seed Sloane Stephens also eased through with a 6-0 6-2 victory against China's Wang Yafan.

Barty had the chance to serve for the match at 5-2 but Van Uytvanck broke back, only for the top seed to break again in the following game as she sealed match point with a smart volleyed winner.

"I started particularly well and not too many errors, a bit of a blemish trying to serve out the match, but very happy with today," she said.