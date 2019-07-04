Wimbledon 2019: Harriet Dart sets up third-round meeting with Ashleigh Barty

Media playback is not supported on this device Best shots as GB's Dart beats Haddad Maia to reach third round

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Harriet Dart was the first Briton to reach the third round at this year's Wimbledon after a battling performance against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Dart, 22, won 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-1 to set up an encounter with world number one Ashleigh Barty.

The Briton wobbled at times but kept a lid on her nerves to win back-to-back tour-level matches for the first time.

There are four more Britons in singles action on Thursday, including the country's number one Johanna Konta.

Wildcard Jay Clarke takes on 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, while British number two Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are also playing.

Dart holds nerve to advance

World number 121 Dart knew she would be pushed all the way by Haddad Maia, who had stunned 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza in the first round.

But the Briton made the perfect start, breaking the Brazilian in the first game and holding on until she was two points from taking the first set at 5-4 on Haddad Maia's serve.

But she let the chance slip with a long forehand and wide backhand and was then broken in the next game before finding her range again with a backhand down the line that took the set into a tie-break, which was handed to her by a forehand mistake from the Brazilian qualifier.

Dart found herself an early break down in the second and from then on frustration crept in, with the Briton bashing the grass and her shoes with her racquet and muttering to herself stony-faced as it ran away from her.

But she regrouped to break for 2-1 in the third and had time to gather her thoughts when Haddad Maia called on the physio for treatment on her leg.

She won the next four games in a row, with the Brazilian moving awkwardly, and sealed victory on her second match point when Haddad Maia netted a forehand after two hours and 25 minutes.