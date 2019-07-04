Wimbledon 2019: Bernard Tomic fined for not meeting 'required professional standards'

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Australia's Bernard Tomic has been fined his full Wimbledon prize money of £45,000 for not meeting the "required professional standard" during his 58-minute first-round defeat by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Tomic lost 6-2 6-1 6-4 to Frenchman Tsonga in the shortest men's match at SW19 since 2004.

The 26-year-old was also fined two years ago for his conduct during a first-round loss to Germany's Mischa Zverev.

More to follow