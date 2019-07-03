Wimbledon 2019: Reilly Opelka knocks out former world number three Stanislas Wawrinka

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2019: Stan Wawrinka bows out to 21-year-old American Reilly Opelka

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

American Reilly Opelka overcame three-time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka 7-5 3-6 4-6 6-4 8-6 to reach the third round of Wimbledon.

Ex-world number three Wawrinka had the upper hand against the 2015 boys' junior champion after three sets.

But 6ft 9in Opelka fought back with ferocious serving and broke the Swiss in the 14th game of the deciding set to win the three-hour match.

Opelka, 21, will play Robin Haase or Milos Raonic in the third round.

Belgian 21st seed David Goffin eased to a 6-2 6-4 6-3 victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

He will face either promising Russian Daniil Medvedev or Australian Alexei Popyrin in the next round.