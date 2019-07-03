Wimbledon 2019: Elina Svitolina through after injury to Margarita Gasparyan

Margarita Gasparyan
Margarita Gasparyan's Wimbledon was injured during the 11th game of the second set
Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Margarita Gasparyan's hopes of claiming the scalp of seeded Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon came to an abrupt end when she landed awkwardly after serving.

The world number 62 was a set up and had outplayed the Ukrainian before the incident at 5-5 in the second set that resulted in the tearful player retiring with the score 5-7 6-5.

Gasparyan, 24, was a rising star before her career was halted by a knee injury.

Eighth seed Svitolina will now play Maria Sakkari in the third round.

