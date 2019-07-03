Wimbledon 2019: Elina Svitolina through after injury to Margarita Gasparyan

Margarita Gasparyan's Wimbledon was injured during the 11th game of the second set

Margarita Gasparyan's hopes of claiming the scalp of seeded Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon came to an abrupt end when she landed awkwardly after serving.

The world number 62 was a set up and had outplayed the Ukrainian before the incident at 5-5 in the second set that resulted in the tearful player retiring with the score 5-7 6-5.

Gasparyan, 24, was a rising star before her career was halted by a knee injury.

Eighth seed Svitolina will now play Maria Sakkari in the third round.