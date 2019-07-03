Wimbledon 2019: Heather Watson loses in second round

British number two Heather Watson was outclassed by 20th seed Anett Kontaveit in the Wimbledon second round.

The 27-year-old pushed the Estonian hard in the first set before succumbing 7-5 6-1 on Court One.

With a gulf of more than 100 in the rankings, Watson could not match Kontaveit's consistency.

British men's number one and 30th seed Kyle Edmund faces Spaniard Fernando Verdasco for a place in the third round.

More to follow.

