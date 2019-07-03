Andy Murray & Serena Williams 'will be wary of Wimbledon spotlight'

Serena Williams won the Wimbledon mixed doubles with Max Mirnyi in 1998

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Andy Murray and Serena Williams will be wary of letting each other down in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, says Murray's former partner Colin Fleming.

Murray confirmed on Tuesday that the two will team up at SW19.

The Briton is a two-time Wimbledon singles champion and American Williams a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner but both will feel nerves, says Fleming.

"They wouldn't want to be the one who lets the team down when there's so much spotlight on them," he said.

"I just hope they can get through a round or two and start to get a feel for each other on the court because if they can do that they could be really, really dangerous."

Fleming has partnered both Andy and Jamie Murray in the past, and won mixed doubles gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games with Jocelyn Rae.

He has won eight ATP doubles titles, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, and played for Britain in the Davis Cup.

Now the national coach for Tennis Scotland, the 34-year-old is relishing watching a "exciting mixed doubles team".

"When it comes to the first rule of doubles - get a good partner - Andy has certainly done that," Fleming told BBC Radio Scotland.

"He will have been chatting to players in corridors, sending texts or Whatsapps asking "you up for playing?". He's had a couple of knock backs but he's ended up with Serena, so I'm sure he's pretty happy with that."

Murray played mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2006 where he teamed up with Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and reached the second round.

He was also a silver medallist with Laura Robson in the London 2012 Olympics which were played at the All England Club.

Williams is a two-time mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, having partnered Max Mirnyi to win Wimbledon and the US Open in 1998.