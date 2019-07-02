Wimbledon 2019: Cameron Norrie wants to face Kei Nishikori on Centre Court

Cameron Norrie beat Denis Istomin 6-2 6-4 6-4 on Tuesday

Cameron Norrie wants his Wimbledon second-round encounter with former US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori to be on Centre Court.

The world number 55 - whose father David is Scottish - earned his debut singles win at the Championships with a straight sets victory over Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.

That match was on Court 16 but now Norrie wants to face the eighth seed on the main show court on Thursday.

"Centre Court would be nice," he said.

"I've never played on Centre but I perform well on the biggest stages and I like a crowd. I'll play whatever court they put me on."

The win was just Norrie's fourth Grand Slam success all told and his first at Wimbledon.

The South Africa-born player admits that the importance of the moment was on his mind as he served out the match against Istomin.

"Mentally, it's a big thing to get it done," he said. "It's an unbelievable feeling and I'm chuffed with myself to beat a veteran like Denis, who likes the grass.

"I don't know if it's my biggest win but I means a lot to get through to the second round. I couldn't be happier.

"It's not going to be easy against Kei but it's another opportunity top prove myself. I've nothing to lose. I'm just going to go out and embrace it and see what happens."

First, Norrie will partner Spain's Jaume Munar in the doubles on Wednesday, while Arbroath's Jonny O'Mara starts his campaign with English partner Luke Bambridge.

And the following day, both Andy and Jamie Murray will play their first doubles matches of the competition.