Wimbledon 2019: Dominic Thiem becomes third major men's seed to fall

Dominic Thiem has never ventured past the fourth round at Wimbledon

French Open finalist Dominic Thiem became the third top-10 men's seed to suffer a first-round exit at Wimbledon with defeat by American Sam Querrey.

The fifth seed, who has previously struggled on grass, succumbed 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 6-0 to the big-serving American who fired down 21 aces.

On Monday, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev were knocked out.

Querrey, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2017, will next play Andrey Rublev of Russia or Cristian Garin of Chile.

Russian Karen Khachanov is the only player remaining in the top 10 that was born in the 1990s. No male player from that decade has won a Grand Slam in singles.