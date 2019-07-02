Wimbledon 2019: Ashleigh Barty and Angelique Kerber into round two

Angelique Kerber defeated Serena Williams in last year's final to win her third Grand Slam

World number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Angelique Kerber comfortably navigated their way into the Wimbledon second round with straight-set victories on Tuesday.

French Open champion Barty overcame Chinese world number 43 Zheng Saisai 6-4 6-2 and will now play Belgian Alison van Uytvanck.

Kerber saw off fellow German Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-3 on Centre Court.

She will face American world number 95 Lauren Davis in round two.

Barty said it felt "incredible but bizarre" to be playing at Wimbledon as world number one.

The Australian was broken once early in the first set against Zheng but otherwise seemed relaxed as she disposed of her opponent with a variety of slices and good approach play at the net.

The 23-year-old said: "The first round is always tough and it took a bit of time to get used to conditions on that beautiful court which I have a lot of happy memories on. It took some time to adjust but I got there in the end.

"It feels a bit bizarre actually but I'm trying to go about my business in the same way as I always have done. You have to enjoy every minute when you're playing at this beautiful tournament."

On facing world number 58 Van Uytvanck, she added: "It will be an exceptional challenge. She's got a big game so I have to be ready for that. I've got to return well and make sure my own game is nice and tight."

