Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams teases Andy Murray doubles partnership

Murray and Williams won their respective singles titles at Wimbledon in 2016

Serena Williams further teased the possibility of playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon, on the eve of the declaration deadline.

Murray, who recently returned to action after hip surgery, is competing in the men's doubles and is hoping to find a partner for the mixed doubles.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, told journalists: "If you guys really want it... all right, done."

Pairs must enter by 11:00 BST on Wednesday, with the draw an hour later.

After beating Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the opening round of the singles on Tuesday, Williams was repeatedly pressed about the prospect of teaming up with Murray.

Journalist: "When do you think you could make that decision? Next three hours? In the morning?"

Williams: "This is crazy. I don't know. I'm still kind of in the singles mode, trying to figure that part out. We'll see. I could use extra matches, though, so... could be something."

Journalist: "Could you give us a rough percentage of how likely you think it is you would play with Andy?"

Williams: "I don't know. If you guys really want it, then maybe I'll do it."

Journalist: "We do really want it."

Williams: "Yeah? All right, done, just for you guys. Don't forget."

On Monday, Murray indicated he was "90% sure" who his partner would be.

Asked if it would be the 37-year-old American, the two-time Wimbledon champion said: "Possibly. I don't want to say too much just now until things are definitely confirmed."

Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou had said she was "pretty excited with the idea" of playing mixed doubles with Murray.

"She likes him as a person and he is an incredible player, so why not? The door is not closed on both sides," he told BBC Sport.

Murray, who won Queen's with Feliciano Lopez, will partner Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles.