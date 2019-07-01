Wimbledon 2019: Johanna Konta set to start her campaign

Johanna Konta reached the last four at Wimbledon in 2017 but that is the only time she has got further than the second round in seven previous visits

British number one Johanna Konta starts her Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday with a first-round match against Romania's Ana Bogdan, the world number 132.

Konta, who reached the semi-finals at SW19 in 2017, is one of eight British players in action on day two.

Wimbledon legend Roger Federer starts his bid for a ninth title against South African Lloyd Harris, who is making his debut at the tournament.

And two-time winner Rafael Nadal faces Japanese qualifier Yuichi Sugita.

Defending women's champion Angelique Kerber plays in the first match of the day on Centre Court when she faces fellow German Tatjana Maria at 13:00 BST.

Swiss Federer is next up, before seven-time champion Serena Williams, seeded 11th, faces Italian qualifier Giulia Gatto-Monticone as the American begins her latest bid for her first major title since giving birth in September 2017.

The first match on Court One, also at 13:00, sees Australian world number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty play China's Zheng Saisai, who is ranked 43rd.

They will be followed by Konta and Bogdan, then Nadal versus Sugita.

Playing for the chance to meet Federer

Heather Watson is already in the second round of the women's draw and fellow Briton Konta, along with Harriet Dart and Katie Swan, will try to join her.

Grass is Konta's favoured surface but the 19th seed suffered early exits in Birmingham and Eastbourne in the run-up to Wimbledon.

Dart meets American Christina McHale in the first match on court 14 at 11:00, while Katie Swan plays Laura Siegemund of Germany in the second match on court 12.

In the men's singles, British number two Cameron Norrie is second on court 16 and faces Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, who famously beat world number one Novak Djokovic at the 2017 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Jay Clarke is aiming for the possible prize of meeting Federer and plays in the third match on court eight, where he faces Noah Rubin of the United States.

British number three Dan Evans opens on court 18 against Argentina's Federico Delbonis and James Ward is first up on court 17 (both also at 11:00) when he faces Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

Another British player, Paul Jubb, the teenage wildcard who recently won the prestigious NCAA college title, plays in the fourth match on court 17 against Portuguese world number 66 Joao Sousa.

British number one Kyle Edmund sealed his place in round two with a straight-set win over Spain's Jaume Munar on Monday.

Federer begins bid for 21st Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal has closed to within two of Roger Federer in the tally of men's Grand Slam singles titles

Federer, who turns 38 in August, already holds the men's record for the most Wimbledon titles with eight, and also the most Grand Slams - 20.

Nadal, 33, is only three behind him with 18, but has not won at Wimbledon since claiming his second title in 2010.

The Spaniard could play Nick Kyrgios in round two - Kyrgios takes on fellow Australian Jordan Thompson in the first match on court three, at 11:00.

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria is also in action, taking on Sam Querrey of the United States in the second match on court two.

Serena could set up Kerber meeting

French Open champion Barty has replaced Naomi Osaka at the top of the women's ranking, with the Japanese player among the early casualties at Wimbledon.

Five-time winner Venus Williams is also out after being beaten by 15-year-old compatriot Cori Gauff in the biggest shock of day one, but younger sister Serena is still targeting her first Wimbledon triumph since 2016.

One more triumph would see the 11th seed, who has struggled with a knee injury, equal Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

"I haven't had enough match play but I saw some good doctors in Paris and I'm feeling better," Williams said.

Defending champion Kerber, seeded fifth, will face Williams in round two if they both win their opening matches.

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic also begins her campaign against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the third match on court three.

Kvitova has been struggling with an arm injury but hopes to be fit enough to sustain a challenge for a third title.

