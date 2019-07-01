Wimbledon 2019: Heather Watson says she has faced racist abuse 'throughout whole career'

Heather Watson won her Wimbledon first-round match in straight sets on Monday

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

British number two Heather Watson says she has been the target of racist abuse throughout her career.

The 27-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon second round on Monday with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory over qualifier Caty McNally, said someone had been arrested last week for online abuse of players.

"It's actually sad to say, but it's pretty normal," she told a news conference.

"It's sort of a daily thing."

She added: "I've had it throughout my whole career, I think. All the players get abuse online, which the WTA [international governing body of women's tennis] are really good with and help us with all of that, investigating it all.

"Somebody got arrested. Not everyone is going to get arrested, are they?

"I'm glad there's stuff being done, showing that you can't get away with that, because it's just hate. Nobody wants that."

Watson, who won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 2016, plays Estonian 20th seed Anett Kontaveit for a place in the third round of the singles.