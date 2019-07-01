Wimbledon 2019: Qualifier Cori Gauff, 15, beats Venus Williams in huge upset

By Katie Falkingham

BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

Fifteen-year-old American qualifier Cori Gauff caused a stunning upset by defeating five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round.

World number 313 Gauff beat Williams - 24 years her senior at 39 - 6-4 6-4.

Fellow American Williams had won four Grand Slam titles - including two at Wimbledon - before Gauff was born.

But Gauff - whose school teachers did not know she played tennis until this week - was left in tears as she clinched victory over her "idol".

