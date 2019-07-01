Wimbledon 2019: Heather Watson through to second round

By Sonia Oxley

BBC Sport at Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Heather Watson hits a backhand
Heather Watson is making her 10th consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon main draw
Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details

British number two Heather Watson made her experience count in a victory over Caty McNally that put her into the second round at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old saved two set points in the first set before triumphing 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 against the 17-year-old American qualifier.

Watson faces 20th seed Anett Kontaveit or American Shelby Rogers next.

British men's number one Kyle Edmund opens his campaign against Spain's Jaume Munar later on Monday.

More to follow.

