Eastbourne 2019: Karolina Pliskova beats Angelique Kerber in straight sets to win title

Pliskova broke Kerber three times in the first set

World number three Karolina Pliskova outclassed Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber to win the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

Pliskova, from the Czech Republic, will head to Wimbledon full of confidence after a superb display sealed a 6-1 6-4 victory over the German.

She broke fifth seed Kerber's serve three times to take the first set and once to take the second.

Pliskova, 27, has now won Eastbourne twice after her victory in 2017.

The match between two former world number ones was billed as a battle between Pliskova, the great server, and Kerber, the great returner.

Pliskova's big serve has dominated all week but it was the way the Czech attacked Kerber's serve that proved the difference.

The Czech player broke Kerber's opening service game and the German did not manage to hold her serve until the third game of the second set.

She then broke Kerber's serve at the first opportunity in the second and although the three-time Grand Slam champion played much better, the depth and power of Pliskova's groundstrokes continued to give her control of the key points.

Pliskova, who has yet to win a Grand Slam title, gets her Wimbledon campaign under way against China's Zhu Lin on Monday while Kerber will open the defence of her title on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Jana Novotna in 1998 was the last player to win Eastbourne and go on to win Wimbledon.

Analysis

Former British number one Sam Smith on BBC TV

I think that was one of the best performances we've seen on this court.

It was such an intelligent display tactically. The way Pliskova mixed up her serving Kerber didn't know which way to go and was standing so far back.

There was also clear thinking about where she wanted to hit her returns and clear thinking in the exchanges with the way she changed the pace of her shots which meant she gave Kerber constant problems to solve.