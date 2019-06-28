Eastbourne 2019: Angelique Kerber to face Karolina Pliskova in final

Karolina Pliskova will bid to win Eastbourne for a second time on Saturday

World number three Karolina Pliskova will face Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in Saturday's final at Eastbourne.

Second seed Pliskova, the 2017 winner, overpowered Dutch fourth seed Kiki Bertens 6-1 6-2.

Pliskova of the Czech Republic has yet to drop a set in her four matches.

Germany's Kerber progressed without having to hit a ball after her Tunisian opponent Ons Jabeur withdrew with an ankle injury before their semi-final.

"It's not the way I would like to reach the final because getting another match before going to Wimbledon was the goal," said 31-year-old Kerber, who has twice lost finals at Eastbourne.

"I am so pleased how I have coped this week," said Pliskova, 27. "It's not easy because it's always quite windy, but I am improving every day.

"I am happy all my matches have been quite fast so I haven't spent too long on court."