Wimbledon 2019 draw: Edmund to play Munar in first round as Nadal & Federer drawn in same half

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 1-14 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio and the BBC Sport website with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full times and channels.

Rafael Nadal is in the same half of the Wimbledon draw as eight-time champion Roger Federer - and could play Nick Kyrgios in the second round.

Spain's Nadal, 33, is the world number two but has been seeded third behind 37-year-old Swiss Federer.

British men's number one Kyle Edmund, seeded 30th, will play Jaume Munar of Spain in the first round on Monday.

Johanna Konta, Britain's leading female player, will play Romanian qualifier Ana Bogdan on Tuesday.

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic, who is the top seed, will play Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first match on Centre Court at 13:00 BST on Monday.

Last year's women's champion Angelique Kerber, seeded fifth, starts against fellow German Tatjana Maria on Tuesday.

Kerber could then face American 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who opens against Italian qualifier Giulia Gatto-Monticone, in the last 16.

Newly crowned world number one Ashleigh Barty will play China's Zheng Saisai, ranked 43rd, and is projected to face Spanish 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza in the third round.

American 15-year-old Cori Gauff, the youngest player to qualify for the main Wimbledon draw since the Open era began in 1968, has been rewarded with a first-round match against five-time champion Venus Williams, who is 24 years older than her opponent.

More to follow.