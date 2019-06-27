Eastbourne International: Angelique Kerber through to semi-finals after beating Simona Halep

Kerber is a two-time runner-up at Eastbourne

Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber is through to the semi-finals of Eastbourne after beating Romania's Simona Halep in straight sets.

Germany's world number five Kerber, twice a runner-up at Eastbourne, won 6-4 6-3 in one hour and 13 minutes.

Kerber converted five of her seven break points against Halep.

The three-time Grand Slam champion will next face unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur - the conqueror of Britain's Johanna Konta - on Friday.

"I am really happy how I played," Kerber told BBC Sport. "To play against Simona, you know you have to play the best tennis."

Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova faces Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova later on Thursday, while Kiki Bertens is currently on court against Aryna Sabalenka in their quarter-final match.