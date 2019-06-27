Wimbledon qualifying: Britain's Liam Broady loses in final round

Broady reached the second round of Wimbledon in 2015

British number eight Liam Broady has missed out a place in the main draw of Wimbledon after losing 3-6 0-6 6-2 6-4 6-3 to Frenchman Gregoire Barrere in the final round of qualifying.

He had been two sets up after 50 minutes against Barrere, ranked 170 places higher at 117 in the world.

Broady's best run at Wimbledon was reaching the second round in 2015.

In women's qualifying, Britain's Samantha Murray faces Spain's Paula Badosa later on Thursday.

Also in action is Germany's 2013 Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki who faces Lesley Kerkhove of the Netherlands.