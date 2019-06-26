Eastbourne International: Dan Evans reaches quarter-finals

Dan Evans had trailed in the second set, shouting at himself "that's woeful tennis!" before going on to win

Briton Dan Evans reached the Eastbourne quarter-finals with a determined display to beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Evans, who trailed in the second set, won 6-3 7-5 to set up an all-British encounter with Kyle Edmund or Cameron Norrie.

Wimbledon starts on Monday, and Evans will head to the grass-court Grand Slam in good form after titles at Surbiton and Nottingham this month.

Top seed Guido Pella lost 6-4 3-6 6-4 to American Taylor Fritz.

Meanwhile, Britain's Liam Broady is one win away from the Wimbledon main draw after beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 6-2.

He faces France's Gregoire Barrere, who is ranked 170 places higher at 117 in the world, in the final qualifying round on Thursday.

In women's qualifying, Gabriella Taylor lost 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure.

The Wimbledon draw takes place on Friday at 10:00 BST.