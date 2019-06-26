Eastbourne International: Dan Evans reaches quarter-finals
-
- From the section Tennis
Briton Dan Evans reached the Eastbourne quarter-finals with a determined display to beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Evans, who trailed in the second set, won 6-3 7-5 to set up an all-British encounter with Kyle Edmund or Cameron Norrie.
Wimbledon starts on Monday, and Evans will head to the grass-court Grand Slam in good form after titles at Surbiton and Nottingham this month.
Top seed Guido Pella lost 6-4 3-6 6-4 to American Taylor Fritz.
- Konta loses in Eastbourne third round
- Live scores, schedule and results
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
Meanwhile, Britain's Liam Broady is one win away from the Wimbledon main draw after beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 6-2.
He faces France's Gregoire Barrere, who is ranked 170 places higher at 117 in the world, in the final qualifying round on Thursday.
In women's qualifying, Gabriella Taylor lost 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure.
The Wimbledon draw takes place on Friday at 10:00 BST.