Andy Murray & Marcelo Melo beaten in doubles at Eastbourne International

Andy Murray teamed up with Marcelo Melo at Eastbourne after partnering Feliciano Lopez at Queen's

Andy Murray fell to a first defeat since starting his comeback in doubles in the first round of the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

Murray and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo lost 6-2 6-4 to Colombian top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The Briton struggled on serve, being broken three times out of four.

Murray had won the doubles alongside Feliciano Lopez at Queen's last week in his first tournament since hip surgery.

They defeated Farah and Cabal in the first round of that tournament but the Colombian pairing were always in control at Devonshire Park.

Murray will partner Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, but is yet to finalise a partner in the mixed doubles.

The Scot, 32, thought he might not play again before having his hip resurfaced in January but is now "pain free".

Farah and Cabal will play British pairing Dan Evans and Lloyd Glasspool in the quarter-finals.

