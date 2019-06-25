Johanna Konta beats Maria Sakkari to reach Eastbourne third round

Johanna Konta reached the Eastbourne semi-finals in 2016 and 2017

Eastbourne on the BBC Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 23-29 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Connected TVs and BBC Sport website and app; follow live text commentary on selected matches. Full details.

Britain's Johanna Konta beat Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to reach the third round of the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

The world number 19 was 5-3 down in the second set but fought back to secure victory in one hour and 37 minutes.

Konta, 28, will play Ons Jabeur in the third round after the Tunisian defeated Mandy Minella 2-6 6-2 6-1.

"There was so little in this match. I felt she was playing better than me for most of that match," Konta said.

"I'm really pleased to have stayed tough and created as many opportunities as possible."

Earlier, France's Alize Cornet knocked out Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina 7-5 6-2.

Cornet had led by a set and a break when the match was delayed by rain on Monday.