Eastbourne: Dan Evans beats Radu Albot to reach second round

Dan Evans has won 11 of his 12 matches on grass this year

Dan Evans reached the second round of the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 victory over Moldovan Radu Albot.

The Briton, 29, saved nine of the 10 break points he faced in the first set, which he took on a tie-break.

It was more straightforward for Evans in the second set as two breaks of serve ensured victory in one hour and 46 minutes.

He will face France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert or American Denis Kudla next.

Kudla got into the draw as a lucky loser after Queen's singles and doubles champion Feliciano Lopez withdrew from the event.

Albot beat Evans in the final of the Delray Beach Open in February.

Evans, now ranked 65 in the world, has won back-to-back titles at Surbiton and Nottingham this month but lost in the first round of Queen's to Stan Wawrinka.

Fellow Briton Jay Clarke, 20, lost 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-3 to Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero.