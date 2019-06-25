Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion's trophies put up for auction

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon archive: Boris Becker wins Wimbledon in 1985 aged 17

Memorabilia valued at an estimated £200,000 belonging to former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker is up for auction to help pay off his debts.

Replica Wimbledon, US Open and Davis Cup trophies, medals and clothing are all being sold off.

Bankruptcy trustees appointed to make payments to the 51-year-old German's creditors have organised the sale.

"We consider this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said auction house Wyles Hardy & Co.

"Examples of these have rarely been available on the open market."

Six-time Grand Slam champion Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017 over money owed to bank Arbuthnot Latham.

An auction of goods was arranged but then postponed after Becker claimed diplomatic immunity from legal action.

He said he had been appointed a sport and culture attache for the Central African Republic.

However, Becker dropped his immunity claim in December, paving the way for a new auction to take place.

As well as the replica trophies, the online auction that runs until 11 July features watches, racquets, commemorative goblets, sweatbands - and even socks.