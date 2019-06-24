Ashleigh Barty: World number one withdraws frm Eastbourne International with arm injury

Barty is the first female Australian world number one since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976

World number one Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the Nature Valley International tournament at Eastbourne with a right arm injury.

The Australian 23-year-old said she needs to "rest and recover" before Wimbledon begins on 1 July.

Barty won her first singles Grand Slam at the French Open earlier in June and became world number one after claiming the title in Birmingham on Sunday.

"It's an injury we've had to manage since I was 16 years old," she said.

"When I have a spike in load it comes up - it's a bone stress injury and I need to look after it, particularly in these first few days. We know how to manage it but it's important to get on top of it straight away."

Barty, who beat Julia Gorges in the Birmingham final, was the top seed at Eastbourne in a women's draw that still includes seven of the world's top 10.

Gorges, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, and world number 12 Anastasija Sevastova have also withdrawn from the tournament.

British number one Johanna Konta won her first-round match against Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska on Sunday.